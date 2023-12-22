The CSU Northridge Matadors (8-3) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Montana State Bobcats (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 143.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Northridge, California

Northridge, California Venue: Matadome

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under CSU Northridge -3.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Northridge vs Montana State Betting Records & Stats

The Matadors are 8-1-0 ATS this season.

Montana State is 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

CSU Northridge's .889 ATS win percentage (8-1-0 ATS Record) is higher than Montana State's .286 mark (2-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total CSU Northridge 7 77.8% 80.0 154.3 69.5 141 148.4 Montana State 3 42.9% 74.3 154.3 71.5 141 142.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional CSU Northridge vs Montana State Insights & Trends

The Matadors record 8.5 more points per game (80.0) than the Bobcats allow (71.5).

CSU Northridge has a 7-0 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall when scoring more than 71.5 points.

The Bobcats put up just 4.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Matadors allow (69.5).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) CSU Northridge 8-1-0 1-1 3-6-0 Montana State 2-5-0 2-2 2-5-0

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

CSU Northridge Montana State 7-8 Home Record 12-1 0-14 Away Record 10-5 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 55.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 3-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.