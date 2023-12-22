CSU Northridge vs. Montana State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The CSU Northridge Matadors (8-3) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Montana State Bobcats (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 143.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Northridge, California
- Venue: Matadome
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|CSU Northridge
|-3.5
|143.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
CSU Northridge vs Montana State Betting Records & Stats
- The Matadors are 8-1-0 ATS this season.
- Montana State is 2-5-0 against the spread this year.
- CSU Northridge's .889 ATS win percentage (8-1-0 ATS Record) is higher than Montana State's .286 mark (2-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|CSU Northridge
|7
|77.8%
|80.0
|154.3
|69.5
|141
|148.4
|Montana State
|3
|42.9%
|74.3
|154.3
|71.5
|141
|142.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional CSU Northridge vs Montana State Insights & Trends
- The Matadors record 8.5 more points per game (80.0) than the Bobcats allow (71.5).
- CSU Northridge has a 7-0 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall when scoring more than 71.5 points.
- The Bobcats put up just 4.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Matadors allow (69.5).
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|CSU Northridge
|8-1-0
|1-1
|3-6-0
|Montana State
|2-5-0
|2-2
|2-5-0
CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|CSU Northridge
|Montana State
|7-8
|Home Record
|12-1
|0-14
|Away Record
|10-5
|4-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-4-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.2
|55.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.1
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|3-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.