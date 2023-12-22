Should you bet on Derek Ryan to light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers face off on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Ryan stats and insights

Ryan has scored in two of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Ryan has no points on the power play.

He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 81 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Ryan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:05 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:04 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 5:39 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 8:04 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 9:43 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:26 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:59 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:12 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 5-4 SO

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

