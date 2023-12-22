Friday's contest between the Drexel Dragons (7-5) and the Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) at Chace Athletic Center has a projected final score of 70-65 based on our computer prediction, with Drexel taking home the win. Game time is at 11:00 AM on December 22.

Based on our computer prediction, Drexel projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus Bryant. The over/under has been set at 135.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drexel vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield, Rhode Island Venue: Chace Athletic Center

Chace Athletic Center Line: Drexel -3.5

Drexel -3.5 Point Total: 135.5

135.5 Moneyline (To Win): Drexel -185, Bryant +150

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Drexel vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 70, Bryant 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Drexel vs. Bryant

Pick ATS: Drexel (-3.5)



Drexel (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (135.5)



Drexel is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Bryant's 5-5-0 ATS record. One of the Dragons' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Bulldogs' games have gone over. The two teams score 147.1 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Drexel Performance Insights

The Dragons outscore opponents by 9.0 points per game (scoring 69.3 points per game to rank 293rd in college basketball while allowing 60.3 per outing to rank ninth in college basketball) and have a +108 scoring differential overall.

Drexel records 41.6 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.7 boards per game.

Drexel makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7. It shoots 28.4% from deep while its opponents hit 28.7% from long range.

The Dragons score 91.8 points per 100 possessions (254th in college basketball), while giving up 79.8 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball).

Drexel loses the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 12.1 (205th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.4.

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game, with a +42 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.8 points per game (113th in college basketball) and give up 74.5 per outing (267th in college basketball).

Bryant is 132nd in the nation at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's 7.9 fewer than the 45.7 its opponents average.

Bryant makes 1.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.4 (45th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5.

Bryant has committed 12.0 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball) while forcing 13.0 (106th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.