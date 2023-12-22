The Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) will attempt to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Drexel Dragons (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Chace Athletic Center, airing at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.

Drexel vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

Drexel Stats Insights

This season, the Dragons have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

In games Drexel shoots better than 37.9% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Dragons sit at 28th.

The Dragons record 69.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.5 the Bulldogs allow.

Bryant Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.1% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 37.8% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.

Bryant is 6-3 when it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 60.3 the Dragons allow.

Bryant has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 69.3 points.

Drexel Home & Away Comparison

Drexel scores 75.8 points per game in home games, compared to 65.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.0 points per contest.

The Dragons are allowing 53.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 13.8 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (67.0).

Drexel is draining 6.0 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.5 more threes and 8.2% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (4.5 threes per game, 23.1% three-point percentage).

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

At home Bryant is putting up 93.5 points per game, 26.5 more than it is averaging on the road (67.0).

At home, the Bulldogs concede 68.8 points per game. Away, they concede 75.1.

Beyond the arc, Bryant knocks down fewer triples on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (12.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (28.8%) than at home (42.5%) as well.

Drexel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ West Virginia L 66-60 WVU Coliseum 12/16/2023 Albany (NY) W 71-52 Daskalakis Athletic Center 12/18/2023 Penn State-Greater Allegheny W 117-49 Daskalakis Athletic Center 12/22/2023 @ Bryant - Chace Athletic Center 1/1/2024 Hampton - Daskalakis Athletic Center 1/4/2024 UNC Wilmington - Daskalakis Athletic Center

Bryant Upcoming Schedule