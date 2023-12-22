For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Evan Bouchard a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

In seven of 30 games this season, Bouchard has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play he has four goals, plus 12 assists.

Bouchard averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 81 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:27 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 27:32 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:38 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 25:48 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:39 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 3 2 1 22:22 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 22:06 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:41 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 25:33 Home W 5-4 SO

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

