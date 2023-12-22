Will Evan Bouchard Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 22?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Evan Bouchard a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bouchard stats and insights
- In seven of 30 games this season, Bouchard has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (three shots).
- On the power play he has four goals, plus 12 assists.
- Bouchard averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 81 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bouchard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:27
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|27:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|25:48
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|22:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:39
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|3
|2
|1
|22:22
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|22:06
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:41
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|25:33
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.