Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers will face the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. Does a wager on Bouchard interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Evan Bouchard vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

Bouchard's plus-minus this season, in 22:33 per game on the ice, is -6.

Bouchard has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 22 of 30 games this year, Bouchard has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Bouchard has an assist in 17 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

There is a 54.5% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 81 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 30 Games 3 32 Points 2 8 Goals 2 24 Assists 0

