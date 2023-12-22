Will Evander Kane score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers play the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In 10 of 30 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Kane has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Kane averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 81 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:14 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:37 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 19:48 Home W 5-4 SO

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

