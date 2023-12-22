Will Evander Kane Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 22?
Will Evander Kane score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers play the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Kane stats and insights
- In 10 of 30 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Kane has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- Kane averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 81 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Kane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|16:57
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
Oilers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
