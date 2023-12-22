Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Kane's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Evander Kane vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane has averaged 18:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).

In 10 of 30 games this season, Kane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 30 games this year, Kane has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 30 games this season, Kane has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kane's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

There is a 34.5% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 81 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 30 Games 2 21 Points 0 12 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

