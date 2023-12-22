Will Garnet Hathaway Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 22?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Garnet Hathaway a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Hathaway stats and insights
- Hathaway has scored in two of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (one shot).
- Hathaway has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Hathaway recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:28
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|3:52
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Flyers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
