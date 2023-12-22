Joel Farabee and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Little Caesars Arena. Prop bets for Farabee are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joel Farabee vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Farabee Season Stats Insights

Farabee's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:57 per game on the ice, is +8.

Farabee has a goal in 11 of 32 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Farabee has a point in 17 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 32 games this season, Farabee has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Farabee's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Farabee has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Farabee Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 32 Games 4 20 Points 1 11 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

