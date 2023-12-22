For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Kevin Korchinski a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Korchinski stats and insights

Korchinski has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Korchinski's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 107 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Korchinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:16 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:13 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:34 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:13 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 22:48 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:07 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.