Will Leon Draisaitl Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 22?
Can we count on Leon Draisaitl lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Draisaitl stats and insights
- Draisaitl has scored in 12 of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Draisaitl has accumulated eight goals and eight assists.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 16.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Draisaitl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|20:31
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|22:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|20:55
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|22:01
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.