Leon Draisaitl will be among those on the ice Friday when his Edmonton Oilers meet the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Looking to bet on Draisaitl's props? Here is some information to help you.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Draisaitl has averaged 21:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Draisaitl has scored a goal in a game 12 times this season over 30 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 20 of 30 games this season, Draisaitl has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 30 games this year, Draisaitl has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 40% that Draisaitl goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 54.5% chance of Draisaitl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 30 Games 3 35 Points 2 14 Goals 2 21 Assists 0

