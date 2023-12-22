Leon Draisaitl Game Preview: Oilers vs. Rangers - December 22
Leon Draisaitl will be among those on the ice Friday when his Edmonton Oilers meet the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Looking to bet on Draisaitl's props? Here is some information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Leon Draisaitl vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Draisaitl Season Stats Insights
- In 30 games this season, Draisaitl has averaged 21:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.
- Draisaitl has scored a goal in a game 12 times this season over 30 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- In 20 of 30 games this season, Draisaitl has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
- In 14 of 30 games this year, Draisaitl has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability is 40% that Draisaitl goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is a 54.5% chance of Draisaitl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Draisaitl Stats vs. the Rangers
- The Rangers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+19) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|30
|Games
|3
|35
|Points
|2
|14
|Goals
|2
|21
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.