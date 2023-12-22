Will Marc Staal Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 22?
Will Marc Staal find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Staal stats and insights
- Staal is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (zero shots).
- Staal has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Staal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|14:54
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:02
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.