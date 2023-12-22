Friday's game features the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) and the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) matching up at Fiserv Forum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-65 victory for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Georgetown 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-16.8)

Marquette (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Marquette has a 4-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Georgetown, who is 5-6-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Hoyas' games have gone over.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +128 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (109th in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per contest (103rd in college basketball).

Marquette ranks 310th in the nation at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 34.9 its opponents average.

Marquette connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

The Golden Eagles rank 68th in college basketball by averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 119th in college basketball, allowing 87.1 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 4.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (62nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.4 (55th in college basketball).

