Friday's game that pits the No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) versus the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) at Fiserv Forum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-65 in favor of Marquette, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Georgetown 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-16.8)

Marquette (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Marquette's record against the spread so far this season is 4-6-0, and Georgetown's is 5-6-0. The Golden Eagles have a 3-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hoyas have a record of 6-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game with a +128 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.3 points per game (111th in college basketball) and give up 67.6 per outing (104th in college basketball).

The 33.1 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 312th in the country, and are 1.8 fewer than the 34.9 its opponents record per outing.

Marquette hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (104th in college basketball) at a 32.9% rate (212th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make while shooting 32.2% from deep.

The Golden Eagles rank 69th in college basketball with 100.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 120th in college basketball defensively with 87.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Marquette wins the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 10.3 (62nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.4.

