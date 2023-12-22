Friday's contest features the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) and the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) squaring off at Fiserv Forum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-65 win for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette is projected to cover the point spread (16.5) versus Georgetown. The two teams are expected to come in below the 149.5 total.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -16.5

Marquette -16.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -2000, Georgetown +1000

Marquette vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Georgetown 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Georgetown

Pick ATS: Marquette (-16.5)



Marquette (-16.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Marquette has a 4-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Georgetown, who is 5-6-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 3-7-0 and the Hoyas are 6-5-0. The teams combine to score 153.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +128 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (105th in college basketball) while giving up 67.6 per contest (102nd in college basketball).

The 33.1 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 318th in the country, and are 1.8 fewer than the 34.9 its opponents pull down per outing.

Marquette connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9. It shoots 32.9% from deep while its opponents hit 32.2% from long range.

The Golden Eagles rank 67th in college basketball by averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 116th in college basketball, allowing 87.1 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 4.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (64th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.4 (49th in college basketball).

