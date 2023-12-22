The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.

Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 317th.

The Golden Eagles record 6.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Hoyas give up (71.6).

When Marquette totals more than 71.6 points, it is 7-1.

Georgetown Stats Insights

Georgetown is 4-2 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.

The Hoyas average 8.0 more points per game (75.6) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (67.6).

Georgetown is 5-3 when allowing fewer than 78.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did when playing on the road (79.7).

The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Marquette fared better at home last year, draining 8.9 treys per game with a 36.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (69.7).

In 2022-23, the Hoyas gave up 5.8 fewer points per game at home (76.0) than away (81.8).

Beyond the arc, Georgetown drained fewer triples away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (33.0%) as well.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule