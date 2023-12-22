The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

In games Marquette shoots better than 43.9% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 318th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 157th.

The Golden Eagles average 6.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Hoyas give up (71.6).

Marquette has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Georgetown Stats Insights

Georgetown has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Hoyas are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 320th.

The Hoyas score eight more points per game (75.6) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (67.6).

When Georgetown allows fewer than 78.3 points, it is 5-3.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette posted 83.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 79.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.

Marquette averaged 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (69.7) last season.

The Hoyas conceded 76 points per game at home last season, and 81.8 on the road.

Georgetown made more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than away (30.4%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule