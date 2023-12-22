The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Georgetown matchup.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

Marquette has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Golden Eagles games have hit the over three out of 10 times this season.

Georgetown has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of six Hoyas games this season have hit the over.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1600

+1600 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1600), Marquette is sixth-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 18th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Golden Eagles have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1600.

With odds of +1600, Marquette has been given a 5.9% chance of winning the national championship.

Georgetown Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Georgetown, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly better (89th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (174th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Hoyas have experienced the -biggest change this season, falling from +30000 at the beginning to +100000.

With odds of +100000, Georgetown has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.