The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) welcome in the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marquette vs. Georgetown matchup.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

Marquette has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of 10 times this season.

Georgetown is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

The Hoyas and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1600

+1600 Marquette is sixth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1600), much higher than its computer rankings (18th-best).

The Golden Eagles have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1600.

Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.9%.

Georgetown Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 While our computer ranking places Georgetown 174th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 89th.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Hoyas have had the -biggest change this season, falling from +30000 at the beginning to +100000.

The implied probability of Georgetown winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

