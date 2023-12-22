Friday's Big East schedule includes the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2, 0-0 Big East) playing the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4, 0-0 Big East) at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Information

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Oso Ighodaro: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Chase Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • David Joplin: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Dontrez Styles: 15.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jayden Epps: 18.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Supreme Cook: 11.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jay Heath: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Rowan Brumbaugh: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Marquette vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Georgetown AVG Georgetown Rank
87th 79.8 Points Scored 77.1 134th
66th 66.0 Points Allowed 71.7 202nd
306th 33.2 Rebounds 38.0 120th
307th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 11.0 53rd
76th 8.8 3pt Made 8.9 67th
64th 15.8 Assists 14.7 108th
49th 9.9 Turnovers 13.1 279th

