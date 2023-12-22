Friday's Big East schedule includes the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2, 0-0 Big East) playing the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4, 0-0 Big East) at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette Players to Watch

Tyler Kolek: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Kam Jones: 15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Chase Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK David Joplin: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgetown Players to Watch

Dontrez Styles: 15.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Jayden Epps: 18.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Supreme Cook: 11.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Jay Heath: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Rowan Brumbaugh: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Marquette vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Georgetown AVG Georgetown Rank 87th 79.8 Points Scored 77.1 134th 66th 66.0 Points Allowed 71.7 202nd 306th 33.2 Rebounds 38.0 120th 307th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 11.0 53rd 76th 8.8 3pt Made 8.9 67th 64th 15.8 Assists 14.7 108th 49th 9.9 Turnovers 13.1 279th

