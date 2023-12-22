The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1 Big East) are heavy favorites (-16.5) as they look to build on a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (7-5, 0-1 Big East) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total is set at 149.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -16.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Marquette and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points.

Marquette has an average point total of 145.8 in its outings this year, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Eagles' ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

Marquette has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Golden Eagles have played as a favorite of -2000 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marquette has a 95.2% chance to win.

Marquette vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 40% 78.3 153.9 67.6 139.2 146 Georgetown 5 45.5% 75.6 153.9 71.6 139.2 144.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

Marquette went 12-7-0 ATS in conference action last season.

The Golden Eagles put up 6.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Hoyas allow (71.6).

When Marquette totals more than 71.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 4-6-0 1-3 3-7-0 Georgetown 5-6-0 0-0 6-5-0

Marquette vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Georgetown 16-1 Home Record 5-12 8-4 Away Record 1-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.