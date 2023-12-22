Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) meet the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. This clash will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kentrell Pullian: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Markeith Browning II: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Sam Alexis: 12.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Honor Huff: 16.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jan Zidek: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Millin: 9.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Che: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison
|Milwaukee Rank
|Milwaukee AVG
|Chattanooga AVG
|Chattanooga Rank
|208th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|79.9
|84th
|310th
|77.5
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|91st
|206th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|39.8
|61st
|30th
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|204th
|102nd
|8.4
|3pt Made
|10.8
|8th
|233rd
|12.7
|Assists
|14.0
|153rd
|97th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.3
|223rd
