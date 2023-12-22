The Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) meet the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. This clash will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kentrell Pullian: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Markeith Browning II: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Faizon Fields: 6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Sam Alexis: 12.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK Honor Huff: 16.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jan Zidek: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Millin: 9.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Che: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison

Milwaukee Rank Milwaukee AVG Chattanooga AVG Chattanooga Rank 208th 73.9 Points Scored 79.9 84th 310th 77.5 Points Allowed 67.0 91st 206th 36.2 Rebounds 39.8 61st 30th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 204th 102nd 8.4 3pt Made 10.8 8th 233rd 12.7 Assists 14.0 153rd 97th 10.8 Turnovers 12.3 223rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.