The Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) meet the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. This clash will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Milwaukee Players to Watch

  • Kentrell Pullian: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Markeith Browning II: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Faizon Fields: 6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Chattanooga Players to Watch

  • Sam Alexis: 12.8 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Honor Huff: 16.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jan Zidek: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Millin: 9.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myles Che: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Milwaukee vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison

Milwaukee Rank Milwaukee AVG Chattanooga AVG Chattanooga Rank
208th 73.9 Points Scored 79.9 84th
310th 77.5 Points Allowed 67.0 91st
206th 36.2 Rebounds 39.8 61st
30th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 204th
102nd 8.4 3pt Made 10.8 8th
233rd 12.7 Assists 14.0 153rd
97th 10.8 Turnovers 12.3 223rd

