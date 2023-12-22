Will Morgan Frost Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 22?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Morgan Frost going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Frost stats and insights
- Frost has scored in three of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (two shots).
- Frost has scored one goal on the power play.
- Frost's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Frost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:54
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Flyers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
