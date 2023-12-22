Morgan Frost will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings face off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. Prop bets for Frost are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Morgan Frost vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Frost Season Stats Insights

Frost has averaged 10:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

In three of 22 games this year, Frost has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In seven of 22 games this season, Frost has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 22 games this year, Frost has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Frost's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is a 25.6% chance of Frost having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Frost Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 22 Games 4 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

