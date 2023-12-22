For information on which players are in, and which players are out, for Friday's NBA slate, you've come to the right place. In the article below, you'll find the full NBA injury report, which features updated injury info for each team.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

76ers vs. Raptors Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBCS-PH and SportsNet (Watch this game on Fubo)

76ers Injuries: Nicolas Batum, SF: Out (Hamstring), Robert Covington, SF: Questionable (Illness), De'Anthony Melton, PG: Questionable (Thigh)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nets vs. Nuggets Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBA TV, YES, and ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back), Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Questionable (Back)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon, PF: Questionable (Heel)

Heat vs. Hawks Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSSUN and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Kevin Love, PF: Questionable (Illness), Jimmy Butler, SF: Out (Calf)

Hawks Injuries: AJ Griffin, SF: Out (Personal), Jalen Johnson, SF: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on Space City Home Network and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Tari Eason, SF: Questionable (Leg)

Mavericks Injuries: Dereck Lively, C: Questionable (Ankle), Dante Exum, PG: Out (Contusion), Seth Curry, SG: Questionable (Back), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Josh Green, SG: Out (Elbow), Kyrie Irving, PG: Out (Heel), Luka Doncic, PG: Out (Quadricep)

Warriors vs. Wizards Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf), Brandin Podziemski, SG: Questionable (Back)

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis, SG: Out (Calf), Landry Shamet, SG: Out (Rib)

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings vs. Suns Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on NBCS-CA and AZFamily (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Malik Monk, SG: Questionable (Foot), JaVale McGee, C: Questionable (Wrist), Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Jusuf Nurkic, C: Out (Personal), Josh Okogie, SG: Questionable (Hip), Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Ankle)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.