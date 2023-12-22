The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Seeler find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Seeler stats and insights

  • Seeler is yet to score through 32 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Seeler has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Seeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:38 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:14 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:59 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:48 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:55 Home L 4-3 OT

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

