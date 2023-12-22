In the upcoming matchup versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Nicolas Deslauriers to light the lamp for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Deslauriers stats and insights

Deslauriers is yet to score through 32 games this season.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Deslauriers has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Deslauriers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:23 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 6:54 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:17 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:24 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 10:52 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:29 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:30 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:03 Home L 4-3 OT

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

