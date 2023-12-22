Can we count on Nikita Zaitsev scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Montreal Canadiens at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games this season, Zaitsev scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Zaitsev has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Zaitsev's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 107 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 17:17 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:44 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:43 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-3 SO
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-1
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 7-3

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

