Should you wager on Owen Tippett to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Tippett stats and insights

  • Tippett has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored versus the Red Wings this season in one game (two shots).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Tippett averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Tippett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:07 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:52 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 13:48 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:50 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 13:56 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:17 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 4-3 OT

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

