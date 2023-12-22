The Philadelphia Flyers, Owen Tippett included, will meet the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Tippett against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Owen Tippett vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tippett Season Stats Insights

Tippett's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:13 per game on the ice, is +1.

In 10 of 32 games this year, Tippett has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 15 of 32 games this year, Tippett has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Tippett has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tippett has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Tippett having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tippett Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 32 Games 4 20 Points 1 11 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.