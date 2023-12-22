For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Rasmus Ristolainen a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Ristolainen stats and insights

Ristolainen is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

Ristolainen has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

