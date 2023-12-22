When the Edmonton Oilers play the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

In eight of 30 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Nugent-Hopkins has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.

He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Nugent-Hopkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Devils 2 1 1 21:14 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:29 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 3 1 2 22:42 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:16 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:43 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 4 0 4 21:05 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:55 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:53 Home W 5-4 SO

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

