Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will play the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. There are prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

Nugent-Hopkins' plus-minus this season, in 19:56 per game on the ice, is +6.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in eight of 30 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 18 of 30 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 30 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Nugent-Hopkins' implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.5% of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 81 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 30 Games 3 31 Points 3 8 Goals 1 23 Assists 2

