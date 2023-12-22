For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Poehling a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Poehling stats and insights

In three of 27 games this season, Poehling has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Red Wings this season in one game (one shot).

Poehling has zero points on the power play.

Poehling's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 2 2 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:25 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 OT 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 1-0 SO

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

