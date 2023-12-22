On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the New York Rangers. Is Sam Gagner going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner stats and insights

Gagner has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 81 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Gagner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Devils 2 0 2 9:49 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:38 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:42 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:09 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 10:06 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 8:53 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:45 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:40 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:37 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:23 Home W 5-4 SO

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

