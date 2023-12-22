Friday's game at War Memorial Gymnasium has the San Francisco Dons (9-4) matching up with the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 76-63 victory, as our model heavily favors San Francisco.

The matchup has no line set.

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 76, Fresno State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for San Francisco vs. Fresno State

Computer Predicted Spread: San Francisco (-13.5)

San Francisco (-13.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

San Francisco has gone 8-3-0 against the spread, while Fresno State's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. The Dons have a 2-9-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 7-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

San Francisco Performance Insights

The Dons average 76.1 points per game (156th in college basketball) while allowing 60.8 per outing (10th in college basketball). They have a +199 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.3 points per game.

San Francisco wins the rebound battle by an average of 7.2 boards. It is collecting 35.7 rebounds per game (222nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.5 per outing.

San Francisco knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) while shooting 34.4% from deep (141st in college basketball). It is making 2.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game while shooting 29.1%.

The Dons rank 86th in college basketball by averaging 100.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 17th in college basketball, allowing 79.9 points per 100 possessions.

San Francisco has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.9 (273rd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.5 (51st in college basketball).

Fresno State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 72.7 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while allowing 72.2 per contest (217th in college basketball). They have a +6 scoring differential.

Fresno State wins the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. It records 34.3 rebounds per game, 274th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.2.

Fresno State knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (95th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.4% from deep.

Fresno State has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.7 per game (314th in college basketball) while forcing 11.0 (276th in college basketball).

