The San Francisco Dons (9-4) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) after winning eight straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

San Francisco Stats Insights

This season, the Dons have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

San Francisco is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Dons are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 273rd.

The 76.1 points per game the Dons record are only 3.9 more points than the Bulldogs give up (72.2).

San Francisco is 7-0 when scoring more than 72.2 points.

Fresno State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (39.3%).

This season, Fresno State has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons sit at 127th.

The Bulldogs' 72.7 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 60.8 the Dons give up.

Fresno State has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.

San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively San Francisco played better at home last year, scoring 78.5 points per game, compared to 74.5 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, the Dons allowed 69.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 78.7.

In terms of three-pointers, San Francisco fared better when playing at home last year, making 10.4 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage away from home.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Fresno State scored 63.4 points per game last season, 2.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (65.5).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 12.1 fewer points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (72.2).

Beyond the arc, Fresno State drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (31.9%) than at home (31.7%).

San Francisco Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/13/2023 Seattle U W 62-59 War Memorial Gymnasium 12/16/2023 Utah State L 54-53 Delta Center 12/20/2023 Northern Arizona W 91-51 War Memorial Gymnasium 12/22/2023 Fresno State - War Memorial Gymnasium 12/30/2023 Mississippi Valley State - War Memorial Gymnasium 1/4/2024 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule