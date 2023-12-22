The San Francisco Dons (9-4) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) after winning eight straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

San Francisco Stats Insights

  • This season, the Dons have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • San Francisco is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Dons are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 273rd.
  • The 76.1 points per game the Dons record are only 3.9 more points than the Bulldogs give up (72.2).
  • San Francisco is 7-0 when scoring more than 72.2 points.

Fresno State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (39.3%).
  • This season, Fresno State has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons sit at 127th.
  • The Bulldogs' 72.7 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 60.8 the Dons give up.
  • Fresno State has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.

San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively San Francisco played better at home last year, scoring 78.5 points per game, compared to 74.5 per game on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Dons allowed 69.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 78.7.
  • In terms of three-pointers, San Francisco fared better when playing at home last year, making 10.4 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage away from home.

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home Fresno State scored 63.4 points per game last season, 2.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (65.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 12.1 fewer points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (72.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Fresno State drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (31.9%) than at home (31.7%).

San Francisco Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Seattle U W 62-59 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/16/2023 Utah State L 54-53 Delta Center
12/20/2023 Northern Arizona W 91-51 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/22/2023 Fresno State - War Memorial Gymnasium
12/30/2023 Mississippi Valley State - War Memorial Gymnasium
1/4/2024 @ Pacific - Alex G. Spanos Center

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Pacific W 89-56 Save Mart Center
12/15/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 61-58 Save Mart Center
12/18/2023 Portland State L 75-72 Save Mart Center
12/22/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium
12/29/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/3/2024 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

