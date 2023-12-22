How to Watch San Francisco vs. Fresno State on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The San Francisco Dons (9-4) will host the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) after winning eight straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
San Francisco vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
San Francisco Stats Insights
- This season, the Dons have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- San Francisco is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Dons are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 273rd.
- The 76.1 points per game the Dons record are only 3.9 more points than the Bulldogs give up (72.2).
- San Francisco is 7-0 when scoring more than 72.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Fresno State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (39.3%).
- This season, Fresno State has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dons sit at 127th.
- The Bulldogs' 72.7 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 60.8 the Dons give up.
- Fresno State has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.1 points.
San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively San Francisco played better at home last year, scoring 78.5 points per game, compared to 74.5 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Dons allowed 69.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 78.7.
- In terms of three-pointers, San Francisco fared better when playing at home last year, making 10.4 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage away from home.
Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home Fresno State scored 63.4 points per game last season, 2.1 fewer points than it averaged on the road (65.5).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 12.1 fewer points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (72.2).
- Beyond the arc, Fresno State drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (31.9%) than at home (31.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Francisco Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Seattle U
|W 62-59
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Utah State
|L 54-53
|Delta Center
|12/20/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 91-51
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/22/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|@ Pacific
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
Fresno State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pacific
|W 89-56
|Save Mart Center
|12/15/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 61-58
|Save Mart Center
|12/18/2023
|Portland State
|L 75-72
|Save Mart Center
|12/22/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.