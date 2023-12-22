San Francisco vs. Fresno State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The San Francisco Dons (9-4) hope to extend an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Francisco vs. Fresno State matchup.
San Francisco vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
San Francisco vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Fresno State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Francisco (-11.5)
|130.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|San Francisco (-11.5)
|130.5
|-750
|+520
San Francisco vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- San Francisco has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- This season, games featuring the Dons have gone over the point total just twice.
- Fresno State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- In the Bulldogs' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
Fresno State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- While our computer ranking places Fresno State 182nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 86th.
- The Bulldogs have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +100000.
- The implied probability of Fresno State winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
