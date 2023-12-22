The San Francisco Dons (9-4) hope to extend an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Francisco vs. Fresno State matchup.

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Fresno State Moneyline BetMGM San Francisco (-11.5) 130.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Francisco (-11.5) 130.5 -750 +520 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

San Francisco has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

This season, games featuring the Dons have gone over the point total just twice.

Fresno State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

In the Bulldogs' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Fresno State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 While our computer ranking places Fresno State 182nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 86th.

The Bulldogs have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +100000.

The implied probability of Fresno State winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

