The San Francisco Dons (9-4) hope to extend an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Francisco vs. Fresno State matchup.

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Fresno State Moneyline
BetMGM San Francisco (-11.5) 130.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel San Francisco (-11.5) 130.5 -750 +520 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

  • San Francisco has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • This season, games featuring the Dons have gone over the point total just twice.
  • Fresno State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • In the Bulldogs' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Fresno State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • While our computer ranking places Fresno State 182nd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 86th.
  • The Bulldogs have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +100000.
  • The implied probability of Fresno State winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

