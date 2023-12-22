The San Francisco Dons (8-3) will meet the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Francisco Players to Watch

Jonathan Mogbo: 13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Marcus Williams: 16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Ndewedo Newbury: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Ryan Beasley: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fresno State Players to Watch

Isaiah Hill: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Eduardo Andre: 9.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Xavier Dusell: 10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Leo Colimerio: 7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Enoch Boakye: 7.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Fresno State AVG Fresno State Rank 139th 76.8 Points Scored 74.1 204th 22nd 62.3 Points Allowed 73.4 243rd 230th 35.5 Rebounds 34.8 260th 103rd 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.2 315th 163rd 7.7 3pt Made 7.4 190th 64th 15.8 Assists 14.3 129th 228th 12.4 Turnovers 14.3 333rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.