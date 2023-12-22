San Francisco vs. Fresno State December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (8-3) will meet the Fresno State Bulldogs (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
San Francisco vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jonathan Mogbo: 13.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 16.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ndewedo Newbury: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ryan Beasley: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Hill: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 9.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 10.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leo Colimerio: 7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Enoch Boakye: 7.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
San Francisco vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison
|San Francisco Rank
|San Francisco AVG
|Fresno State AVG
|Fresno State Rank
|139th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|74.1
|204th
|22nd
|62.3
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|243rd
|230th
|35.5
|Rebounds
|34.8
|260th
|103rd
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|315th
|163rd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.4
|190th
|64th
|15.8
|Assists
|14.3
|129th
|228th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|14.3
|333rd
