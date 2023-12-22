The San Francisco Dons (9-4) host the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) after winning eight home games in a row. The Dons are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 130.5.

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Francisco -11.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Francisco vs Fresno State Betting Records & Stats

The Dons are 8-3-0 ATS this season.

Fresno State's ATS record is 3-6-0 this season.

San Francisco (8-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 72.7% of the time, 39.4% more often than Fresno State (3-6-0) this season.

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Francisco 7 63.6% 76.1 148.8 60.8 133 140.9 Fresno State 8 88.9% 72.7 148.8 72.2 133 138.6

Additional San Francisco vs Fresno State Insights & Trends

The Dons score just 3.9 more points per game (76.1) than the Bulldogs allow (72.2).

San Francisco has a 5-1 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when putting up more than 72.2 points.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 72.7 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 60.8 the Dons give up.

Fresno State has put together a 3-6 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Francisco 8-3-0 3-1 2-9-0 Fresno State 3-6-0 0-0 7-2-0

San Francisco vs. Fresno State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Francisco Fresno State 11-5 Home Record 7-7 5-6 Away Record 4-9 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.