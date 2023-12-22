Should you bet on Sean Couturier to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Couturier stats and insights

  • In eight of 30 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Predators 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:28 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:55 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:59 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:14 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:47 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:43 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:53 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:35 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.