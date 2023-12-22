Sean Couturier and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Little Caesars Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Couturier against the Red Wings, we have lots of info to help.

Sean Couturier vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

Couturier's plus-minus this season, in 18:37 per game on the ice, is +6.

Couturier has a goal in eight of 30 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Couturier has a point in 18 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 13 of 30 games this year, Couturier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Couturier goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Couturier Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 30 Games 1 22 Points 0 8 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

