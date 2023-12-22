Will Sean Walker light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker stats and insights

In four of 32 games this season, Walker has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Walker averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Walker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:02 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:29 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:33 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:13 Home L 4-3 OT

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

