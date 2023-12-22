The Philadelphia Flyers, including Travis Konecny, are in action Friday against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Konecny's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Travis Konecny vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Konecny has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 19:06 on the ice per game.

In Konecny's 32 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Konecny has a point in 18 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points nine times.

In nine of 32 games this season, Konecny has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Konecny's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

Konecny has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Konecny Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 32 Games 2 27 Points 2 16 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.