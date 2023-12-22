Travis Sanheim and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. Looking to bet on Sanheim's props? Here is some information to help you.

Travis Sanheim vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Sanheim has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 24:25 on the ice per game.

In four of 31 games this season, Sanheim has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Sanheim has a point in 15 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

Sanheim has an assist in 14 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Sanheim's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sanheim has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 31 Games 4 22 Points 0 4 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

