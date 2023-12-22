Friday's contest at Donald W. Reynolds Center has the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3) taking on the New Mexico State Aggies (5-8) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-69 win, as our model heavily favors Tulsa.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 80, New Mexico State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulsa vs. New Mexico State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulsa (-11.2)

Tulsa (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.4

Tulsa has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while New Mexico State is 4-4-0. A total of six out of the Golden Hurricane's games this season have hit the over, and six of the Aggies' games have gone over.

Tulsa Performance Insights

The Golden Hurricane have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.6 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game to rank 143rd in college basketball and are giving up 68.0 per outing to rank 108th in college basketball.

Tulsa ranks 167th in college basketball at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 fewer than the 38.5 its opponents average.

Tulsa makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (202nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 32.0% from deep while its opponents hit 30.8% from long range.

The Golden Hurricane rank 246th in college basketball with 92.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 31st in college basketball defensively with 81.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tulsa has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.4 (337th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.7 (18th in college basketball).

New Mexico State Performance Insights

The Aggies have a -28 scoring differential, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 72.2 points per game, 249th in college basketball, and are allowing 74.3 per contest to rank 265th in college basketball.

New Mexico State grabs 34.4 rebounds per game (270th in college basketball), compared to the 34.5 of its opponents.

New Mexico State connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (240th in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (96th in college basketball), compared to the 8.8 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from deep.

New Mexico State has committed 13.0 turnovers per game (276th in college basketball) while forcing 12.5 (154th in college basketball).

