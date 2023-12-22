The New Mexico State Aggies (5-8) travel to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulsa Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Hurricane have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.

In games Tulsa shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Aggies are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Hurricane sit at 170th.

The 76.6 points per game the Golden Hurricane average are just 2.3 more points than the Aggies allow (74.3).

Tulsa has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 74.3 points.

New Mexico State Stats Insights

The Aggies have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Hurricane have averaged.

This season, New Mexico State has a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.7% from the field.

The Aggies are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Hurricane sit at 220th.

The Aggies put up only 4.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (68.0).

When New Mexico State allows fewer than 76.6 points, it is 5-2.

Tulsa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Tulsa put up 7.9 more points per game (68.5) than it did in road games (60.6).

Defensively the Golden Hurricane were better in home games last season, giving up 75.8 points per game, compared to 80.8 when playing on the road.

In home games, Tulsa drained 0.2 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (7.3). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (29.9%) compared to away from home (31.8%).

New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison

New Mexico State scores 78.3 points per game at home, and 67.6 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Aggies are giving up 30.3 fewer points per game at home (59.3) than away (89.6).

New Mexico State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (43.8%) than on the road (29.5%).

Tulsa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2023 Oklahoma State L 72-57 Paycom Center 12/16/2023 Missouri State W 73-72 Donald W. Reynolds Center 12/19/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 79-50 Donald W. Reynolds Center 12/22/2023 New Mexico State - Donald W. Reynolds Center 12/29/2023 Southwestern Oklahoma State - Donald W. Reynolds Center 1/4/2024 Memphis - Donald W. Reynolds Center

New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule