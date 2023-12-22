The New Mexico State Aggies (5-8) travel to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulsa Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Hurricane have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Tulsa shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
  • The Aggies are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Hurricane sit at 170th.
  • The 76.6 points per game the Golden Hurricane average are just 2.3 more points than the Aggies allow (74.3).
  • Tulsa has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 74.3 points.

New Mexico State Stats Insights

  • The Aggies have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Hurricane have averaged.
  • This season, New Mexico State has a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.7% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Hurricane sit at 220th.
  • The Aggies put up only 4.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (68.0).
  • When New Mexico State allows fewer than 76.6 points, it is 5-2.

Tulsa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Tulsa put up 7.9 more points per game (68.5) than it did in road games (60.6).
  • Defensively the Golden Hurricane were better in home games last season, giving up 75.8 points per game, compared to 80.8 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Tulsa drained 0.2 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (7.3). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (29.9%) compared to away from home (31.8%).

New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison

  • New Mexico State scores 78.3 points per game at home, and 67.6 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Aggies are giving up 30.3 fewer points per game at home (59.3) than away (89.6).
  • New Mexico State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (43.8%) than on the road (29.5%).

Tulsa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Oklahoma State L 72-57 Paycom Center
12/16/2023 Missouri State W 73-72 Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/19/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 79-50 Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/22/2023 New Mexico State - Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/29/2023 Southwestern Oklahoma State - Donald W. Reynolds Center
1/4/2024 Memphis - Donald W. Reynolds Center

New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Northern New Mexico W 76-71 Pan American Center
12/15/2023 New Mexico L 73-72 Pan American Center
12/19/2023 @ SFA L 75-72 William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/30/2023 Cal Baptist - Pan American Center
1/4/2024 UTEP - Pan American Center

