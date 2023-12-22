How to Watch Tulsa vs. New Mexico State on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The New Mexico State Aggies (5-8) travel to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Tulsa Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Hurricane have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Aggies' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Tulsa shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Aggies are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Hurricane sit at 170th.
- The 76.6 points per game the Golden Hurricane average are just 2.3 more points than the Aggies allow (74.3).
- Tulsa has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 74.3 points.
New Mexico State Stats Insights
- The Aggies have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Hurricane have averaged.
- This season, New Mexico State has a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.7% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Hurricane sit at 220th.
- The Aggies put up only 4.2 more points per game (72.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (68.0).
- When New Mexico State allows fewer than 76.6 points, it is 5-2.
Tulsa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Tulsa put up 7.9 more points per game (68.5) than it did in road games (60.6).
- Defensively the Golden Hurricane were better in home games last season, giving up 75.8 points per game, compared to 80.8 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Tulsa drained 0.2 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (7.3). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (29.9%) compared to away from home (31.8%).
New Mexico State Home & Away Comparison
- New Mexico State scores 78.3 points per game at home, and 67.6 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Aggies are giving up 30.3 fewer points per game at home (59.3) than away (89.6).
- New Mexico State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (43.8%) than on the road (29.5%).
Tulsa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Oklahoma State
|L 72-57
|Paycom Center
|12/16/2023
|Missouri State
|W 73-72
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/19/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 79-50
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/22/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/29/2023
|Southwestern Oklahoma State
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/4/2024
|Memphis
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
New Mexico State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Northern New Mexico
|W 76-71
|Pan American Center
|12/15/2023
|New Mexico
|L 73-72
|Pan American Center
|12/19/2023
|@ SFA
|L 75-72
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/30/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Pan American Center
|1/4/2024
|UTEP
|-
|Pan American Center
