The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3) look to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the New Mexico State Aggies (5-8) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Tulsa vs. New Mexico State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulsa Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM Tulsa (-6.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulsa (-6.5) 145.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tulsa vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

Tulsa is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Hurricane and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

New Mexico State has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Aggies' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

